Mapúa University launches School of Medicine equipped with AI-powered facilities



Mapúa University has launched its School of Medicine, offering students advanced learning spaces aimed at transforming the future of healthcare in the Philippines.

Located in Intramuros, the new School of Medicine is equipped with state-of-the art practical simulation rooms, virtual and synthetic human patients, and augmented reality technology, providing students with an immersive and hands-on learning experience.

As the only University in the Philippines partnered with Arizona State University (ASU)—ranked the No. 1 “Most Innovative School” in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report—Mapúa is committed to shaping future medical professionals with the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to revolutionize medical education in the country.

“The introduction of the Mapúa University School of Medicine, through our collaboration with Arizona State University, is a significant milestone for the University, as the School helps improve access to world-class healthcare education,” said Mapúa University president and CEO Dr. Dodjie Maestrecampo on Thursday at the School’s launch.