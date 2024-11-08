LET THERE BE LIGHT: Loaded Akari kicks off PVL title quest

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

4 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs Akari

6 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs Choco Mucho

Inspired by a breakthrough podium finish and the return of its two main guns, Akari plunges into the 2024-25 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference war all hyped up and excited to reach greater heights.

The Chargers begin their campaign in the historic six-month season-opening all-local competition against a beefed-up Galeries Tower today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Game time is set at 4 p.m. before the 6 p.m. clash between crowd darling Choco Mucho and Petro Gazz.

Akari, just in its fourth season with the PVL, will enter the tournament as one of the favorites to give more established clubs a run for their money.

Despite missing the services of two key players loaned to the national team, the Chargers stormed to the finals of the Reinforced Conference behind import Oly Okaro.

Although Akari fell short against an experienced Creamline side in the winner-take-all championship, the team already earned the recognition it deserves.

Head coach Taka Minowa hopes to build on that momentum, especially after seeing his squad do great during their Japan training which included friendlies against Japan V.League Division 1 and 2 clubs.

“We need to play as a team. I think that’s our challenge for the next conference. We don’t have any imports now so it’s going to be a challenge,” he said.

But the Chargers are not lacking firepower in their roster with the return of winger Faith Nisperos and middle Fifi Sharma after a tour of duty with Alas Pilipinas.

The duo will hook up with Ivy Lacsina, Ced Domingo, Gretchel Soltones, setters Michelle Cobb and Kamille Cal, Ezra Madrigal and Dani Ravena.

On the other hand, the Highrisers, with third overall pick setter Julia Coronel back after serving Alas Pilipinas, hope to make a statement and improve upon last season’s standing with key players like Graze Bombita, Roma Doromal, Dimdim Pacres, Audrey Paran and Jewel Encarnacion.

“We went through an intense build-up during the offseason. We tried to figure out what things we were lacking last season. And with the addition of Julia, she will be a big boost to the offense of the team,” Galeries Tower coach Lerma Giron said.

Meanwhile, the Flying Titans and the Angels aim for redemption after underwhelming performances in the last import-laced conference.

Choco Mucho, now fully healthy, is bolstered by a star-studded roster, including a healthier Kat Tolentino and Des Cheng, Royse Tubino, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, setters Mars Alba and Deann Wong along with returning Alas Pllipinas standouts Cherry Nunag and Sisi Rondina.

Petro Gazz brings back experienced talents in conference Most Valuable Player Brooke Van Sickle, Jonah Sabete, Myla Pablo, Remy Palma and Aiza Pontillas, along with the returning MJ Phillips.