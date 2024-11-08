Lay Bare, Kasuso support breast cancer patients

Local waxing salon Lay Bare has partnered with the Kasuso Foundation in support of Filipino breast cancer patients.

The foundation’s latest campaign, “Bare Confidence: Empowering One Another,” seeks to raise both funds and awareness to help women across the country suffering from breast cancer.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE on the sidelines of the campaign launch, Fiona Hilario, a co-founder of Lay Bare, said they reached out to Kasuso Foundation because its cause was close to their advocacy: women empowerment.

“We attended an event of Kasuso Foundation where they had a lot of different partners. So we said, we’re very women-centric and we want to help because obviously their donees were all women,” Hilario said.

“We wanted to be part of that initiative so we reached out them to create a partnership. Kasuso Foundation is very close to what we’re trying to [do], empower women and, of course, when you’re sick with cancer, it seems your empowerment is not one hundred percent. So we wanted to support that cause,” she said.

Hilario said one of the problems breast cancer patients face is the cost of their treatment, that’s why they are aiming to raise P500,000 in two months.

For every availment of Lay Bare’s Brazilian service from 15 November to 15 January 2025, P10 will be donated to Kasuso Foundation. And for every purchase of Lay Bare’s limited tote bag, P50 will be donated.

Kasuso Foundation is a non-profit, volunteer-based organization dedicated to serving indigent patients through early detection and patient navigation.

“Breast cancer has been around for years. The Philippines has been fighting the disease and we are winning. But [there’s still] a long way to go and that’s why we have to continue the fight and empower as many people as possible,” foundation president Malou Cortez said.

“It’s not only for women, but also for men,” Cortez added.

Breast cancer is the world’s most commonly diagnosed cancer, according to the Department of Health. In the Philippines, breast cancer ranks as the top cancer for both sexes.

There are over 27,000 new cases and nearly 10,000 deaths a year for both sexes. However, when diagnosed and treated early, it is often curable.