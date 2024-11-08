Laundering case vs Guo submitted

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has submitted for resolution the multiple counts of money laundering cases filed against former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, her sister Sheila, alleged business partner Cassandra Li Ong, and several others.

This after most respondents, including Sheila and Ong, submitted their counter-affidavits on the complaint jointly filed by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

Alice Guo would also submit her counter-affidavit, after attending an arraignment for a graft case before the Valenzuela City Regional Trial Court, where she entered a not-guilty plea.

But Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Charlie Guhit confirmed that Alice would be filing her counter-affidavit before the Department of Justice.

For the other respondents who have not submitted their counter-affidavits, the cases against them are also deemed submitted for resolution.

“A lot of respondents attended the hearing. Unfortunately, Alice Guo is still in court because she had to attend the arraignment. For the other respondents, many have submitted their counter-affidavits. However, some respondents did not attend today’s hearing despite being issued subpoenas. For them, the cases are submitted for resolution. For those who submitted counter-affidavits, the cases are also considered submitted for resolution,” Guhit said.