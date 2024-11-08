Lady Tamaraws seek payback, SSL finals spot

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

3:30 p.m. — Ateneo vs UE

6 p.m. — FEU vs NU

Undefeated Far Eastern University (FEU) has an axe to grind against three-peat-seeking National University (NU).

The Lady Tamaraws are motivated to score a payback against the Lady Bulldogs when they clash in the knockout semifinal of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-season Championship today at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Fueled by a seven-game romp, FEU will try to dethrone NU when action begins at 6 p.m. to book a spot in the best-of-three finals series against unscathed De La Salle University.

The Lady Tamaraws look to avenge their 2024 National Invitationals finals loss to the Lady Bulldogs last July and a Final Four exit against the same rivals in the University Athletic Association (UAAP) Season 86 six months ago.

FEU advanced into the semis following a come-from-behind, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17, quarterfinal triumph over the College of Saint Benilde last Sunday.

“We need to continue working hard and stick to our coaches’ game plan. We have to be consistent and trust each other,” Lady Tamaraws veteran winger Chenie Tagaod said.

Tagaod has Alyzza Devosora, Clarisse Loresco, Gerzel Petallo, Jean Asis and setter Tin Ubaldo to back her up in the Lady Tamaraws’ charge for a breakthrough finals stint in the SSL’s centerpiece competition backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

The Lady Bulldogs, on the other hand, are out to keep their hold of the throne alive and move closer to completing a first-ever season sweep.

NU cruised past University of the Philippines, 25-12, 25-22, 25-17, in the quarterfinal last Sunday.

“Our mindset is to keep on improving and work harder. There are lapses that we need to address,” Lady Bulldogs assistant coach Karl Dimaculangan said.

Reigning tournament Most Valuable Player Alyssa Solomon leads NU backstopped by veterans Bella Belen, Vange Alinsug, Erin Pangilinan, Sheena Toring and playmaker Lams Lamina.

Game 1 of the finals is set on 22 November.

The semis loser clashes with University of Santo Tomas in a one-game battle for third also on the same date.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University and University of the East collide at 3:30 p.m. in the first phase of the classification round for the right to challenge College of Saint Benilde in the battle for fifth scheduled 16 November.