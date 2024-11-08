‘LAB for ALL’ goes to GenSan

First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos expressed both joy and fulfillment after bringing the “LAB for ALL” initiative to General Santos City, calling the experience particularly rewarding as she witnessed firsthand the positive impact it had on the community.

The “LAB for ALL” program aims to make healthcare more accessible by offering free medical services, including lab tests, consultations, and specialist care. Each patient receives a permanent QR code, linking them to local health units for ongoing care and future medical support.

“It felt so good to bring “LAB for ALL” to GenSan. Just seeing everyone’s smiling face was well worth the early morning trip,” Mrs. Marcos wrote on her Instagram on Friday.

The First Lady thanked the local government and the partners who made the program a success, saying, “A huge thank you to Congressman Loreto Acharon, Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao and all our amazing partners who made this possible.”

“LAB for ALL,” also known as “Libreng Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot Para sa Lahat,” was launched by Mrs. Marcos in Batangas last year. Since then, it has been rolled out across multiple provinces, including Batangas, Baguio City, Bulacan, Tarlac, Laguna, Pampanga and Zambales.

Netizens expressed their gratitude to the First Lady. One user shared, “Isang malaking pasasalamat po kay Madam First Lady at sa lahat ng partners! Ang “LAB for ALL” sa GenSan ay isang malaking tulong at inspirasyon. Maraming salamat po!”

“LAB for ALL” is truly amazing! Maraming salamat, Ma’am Liza, sa malasakit niyo sa kalusugan ng mga tao,” another added.

In addition to its medical services, the “LAB for ALL” caravans also serve as platforms to promote the various health programs of the DoH, aligning with the administration’s vision of building a healthier, more productive Filipino community.