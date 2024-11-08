Ken Chan served with warrant of arrest for syndicated estafa charges

Kapuso actor Ken Chan was served a warrant related to a P14-million restaurant investment scandal, but police were unable to arrest him on Thursday as he was not at his home in Quezon City.

The actor, among seven others, was reportedly served his first warrant on 24 September following a syndicated estafa complaint concerning an alleged restaurant business scheme.

The complainant, represented by Attorneys Joseph Noel Estrada and Maberick Romero, claims to have invested a substantial P14 million in the business. The complaint alleges that Chan and his associates failed to honor a profit-sharing agreement.

"Meron pong investment scam na naging basehan po ng complaint at nakitaan ng piskalya na mai-akyat po sa korte at makasuhan ng estafa si Ken Chan, kasama and kanyang co-accused (There is an investment scam that became the basis of the complaint and the prosecutor found that Ken Chan, along with his co-accused, will be taken to court and charged with estafa)," Atty. Estrada said in an interview.

Chan’s legal counsel, which also represents his former loveteam partner Rita Daniela, has not issued any public statements regarding the matter.

Should the allegations be proven true, Chan could face a potential sentence of reclusion perpetua or life imprisonment.

Meanwhile. Chan on Thursday posted on his Instagram story photos of the Statue of Liberty in New York and a plate of fruits beside a fireplace with a caption, "Good morning."