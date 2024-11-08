JGFP bets compete in Thailand

The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) team is competing in the Mazda College Prep Junior Golf Championship 2024 which kicked off Friday at the Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand.

The prestigious event will feature 135 players from 15 countries, competing across 12 divisions for a chance to showcase their talent and gain international recognition.

The division champions of the tournament will be awarded a round-trip flight to the United States, where they will compete in several elite junior golf events, including the Junior World Cup Invitationals in Florida, scheduled for 2-5 January.

The event is hosted and presented by The Agency Recruit (AR), a key partner of the JGFP in college recruitment placement. AR has played a pivotal role in helping young Filipino golfers secure spots in prestigious universities across the United States.

Some of their notable success stories include Sam Bruce (Seattle University), Jolo Magcalayo (Santa Clara University), Miguel Ilas (Alabama State University), Joaquim Yu (Walsh State University), Kiara Montebon (Texas A&M International), Ally Gaccion (Central Arkansas University), Anya Cedo (Washington State University) and world number 3 amateur Rianne Malixi (Duke University).