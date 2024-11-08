Injuries key Cebu FC downfall

Injury bug had bitten Cebu FC during its 2-9 loss to Muangthong United FC in their AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two) duel late Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Gentle Giants coach Mustafa Ati Goksu admitted that their poor fitness level greatly hurt their chances against the elite squad from Thailand.

Prior to their match, Cebu got battered that led to a scoreless draw against One Taguig FC in their Philippines Football League game last Sunday at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay, Cebu.

“A lot of our players are injured after the last game and some of our players are still in Cebu,” Goksu said as they are on the bottom of Group H with a 0-1-3 win-draw-loss record.

“Our players are not at the fitness level we wanted. In the dying seconds of the game, you could see our backline started to break and cramps started to kick in.”

The Gentle Giants were missing the services of wingers Zamoranho Carliho Leandro Ho-A-Tham and Rintaro Hama due to hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

The Thai club took advantage by clobbering the Gentle Giants not just to post a crucial win but to settle the score following their draw last 23 October.

Poramet Arjvirai emerged as the Man of the Match as he tallied a hat trick after scoring in the 13th, fifth minute of added time, and the 51st minute while Felicio Brown Forbes scored in the seventh minute and second minute of added time.

Kakana Khamyok was also impressive as he converted goals in the 37th and 39th minutes.

Purachet Thodsanit found the net in the 65th minute and Songwut Kraikuan delivered in the 82nd minute to complete the lopsided victory.