In defense of fashionistas

Whenever there are great clothing deals, fashionistas run — they don’t walk.

In their defense, sales are a great opportunity to own the pieces that you’ve always been wanting to buy, even if they’re out of season. Nothing beats the feeling of snagging your favorite items at discounted prices.

Until 22 November, Love, Bonito will be offering deals to celebrate 11.11. where one can shop up to 80 percent off on over a thousand styles, both online and in-store. These include new fits from its bestselling collections.