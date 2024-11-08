In defense of fashionistas

Whenever there are great clothing deals, fashionistas run — they don’t walk.
In their defense, sales are a great opportunity to own the pieces that you’ve always been wanting to buy, even if they’re out of season. Nothing beats the feeling of snagging your favorite items at discounted prices.
Until 22 November, Love, Bonito will be offering deals to celebrate 11.11. where one can shop up to 80 percent off on over a thousand styles, both online and in-store. These include new fits from its bestselling collections.
Click that purchase button to snag modern pieces that embodies the brand’s DNA — versatile and effortless, be it for work or play. Amp up your style with the Moon padded top, Maya asymmetric drape blouse and the Leggy Chloe wide leg pants. It’s a runway feel everyday with the Aria tweed A-line mini dress, Audrey tailored cape blazer and the cropped v-neck button down vest.
Love, Bonito’s 11.11 sale is available online at lovebonito.com/ph/sale from until 22 November,11:59am. Shoppers can also visit the Love, Bonito Greenbelt 3 store from from 8 November, 11am until 21 November.
Love, Bonito, Southeast Asia’s largest vertically integrated, omni-channel womenswear brand, started in 2010 with the goal of celebrating and empowering Asian women through clothing that is ready-to-live, not just ready-to-wear.
Its three main collections —The Signatures, The Staples, and capsule — offer clothes that are thoughtfully crafted for Asian women and created to accommodate the many different situations that women experience throughout their lives.
Love, Bonito takes great pride in being a force for positive change in the lives of Asian women through diversity in leadership roles, investments in businesses run by women, and community service.
With a proud headquarters in Singapore and omnichannel presence in international markets including Cambodia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, Love, Bonito has grown to over 200 employees strong over the past decade. It now ships to more than 20 countries and are quickly expanding into the US and the Philippines.