Illegal surrogate intercepted

Immigration officers at Clark International Airport intercepted a 29-year-old woman on 2 November who was allegedly a victim of human trafficking.

The woman was initially traveling with a married couple and their child, claiming to be their nanny. However, inconsistencies in her statements led immigration officers to refer her for secondary inspection.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the woman was allegedly recruited on Facebook to become a surrogate mother in Malaysia. The alleged trafficker, who is believed to be a member of the couple, allegedly used the “bitbit” scheme to conceal the illegal activity, making it appear as if the victim was a close family friend.

Immigration Commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado expressed concern over the incident, stating that the trafficker’s use of their family to facilitate the scheme was particularly disturbing.

The victim has been referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for assistance, while the alleged trafficker may face charges under the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022.