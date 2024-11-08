It’s that time of the year again to get your home “holidazzled.”
This season, discover even more ways to create your own holiday magic right at home with more shine and whimsy. Pieces from the home essentials brand Crate and Barrel’s signature white Christmas village are now available in a variety of architectural styles and finishes to make your mantle as magical as it can be.
Decorate your Christmas tree with ornaments in timeless hues of winter white, shiny metallic, forest green, and berry red. Set the base with tree collars and skirts in an array of materials from metal to velvet and everything in between. Switch out your greenery with Christmas branches and stems for a finishing touch.
Crate and Barrel is the industry’s leading premium home furnishings specialty retailer, known for its exclusive designs, quality craftsmanship and customer service. With 100 stores and franchise partners in 8 countries, the brand curates inspiration for the home that showcase their extensive furniture and houseware collection.
Create a very merry home and get together this holiday season. Visit Crate and Barrel at SM Aura Premier, SM Makati and SM Megamall. Call to order or shop at www.crateandbarrel.com.