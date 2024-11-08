Green Oilers seize solo 3rd

EcoOil La Salle flaunted its potential as a powerhouse team with another commanding victory, defeating D’Navigators Iloilo, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20, in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Despite being a collegiate team, the Green Oilers have demonstrated remarkable consistency and strength, securing their third consecutive win without dropping a single set.

Their performance has highlighted their strong contention for the championship title, a feat that would be impressive for a college squad competing against seasoned players and teams.

The Green Oilers’ dominant start to the season also includes victories over the Martelli Meats Master Butchers and the Chichi DHTSI Titans, establishing themselves as a team to watch.

“Although we had some lapses, my confidence and trust in them were still there. We’re happy with this win,” said EcoOil La Salle head coach Jose Roque after posting their third straight win to stay behind unbeaten joint leaders Savouge and DN Steel FEU.

The Green Oilers broke away from a tight 11-10 count in the third set with Noel Kampton, MJ Fortuna and Nathaniel Del Pilar taking charge in a decisive 9-2 run that padded their lead to eight points on their way to the one-hour and 27-minute victory.

Kampton has been a standout player, earning game honors for the third time in a row with 14 points built on 12 attacks and eight excellent receptions.

He attributes their early success to rigorous preparations, emphasizing the importance of hard work and strategic planning.

“It was a close fight but we prepared for them,” he said, highlighting the Green Oilers’ focus on pre-game routines and study of their opponents.

Fortuna added nine markers while Vince Maglinao contributed eight points in a two-set stint.

The loss was the D’Navigators’ fourth straight after barely surviving the Titans in five sets last 16 October as they dropped to joint seventh with the VNS Griffins.