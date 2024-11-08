Good cause

DigiPlus announced its commitments to deliver impactful grants and resources to the people of Negros Occidental during the recent “BingoPlus Day” in time for the vibrant Masskara in Bacolod City.

Through initiatives supporting education, healthcare, and indigenous livelihoods, DigiPlus' social responsibility arm BingoPlus Foundation demonstrated its commitment to uplifting communities and fostering inclusive development.

With a total donation package of P3 million, the foundation aims to make a lasting impact across the province.

To empower local youth with future-ready skills, BingoPlus Foundation awarded Cadiz Public Library a P500,000 grant for robotics and programming kits, alongside teacher training.

The investment aims to inspire students to pursue technological innovations, like Grade 12 student Angeline, a budding inventor and a National Science and Technology Fair 2024 Top Finalist for Robotics and Intelligent Machines.

A portion of the grant will enable Angeline to further develop her prototypes for a mini weather system and a breast cancer detection machine, potentially benefiting vulnerable communities.

To honor the Karolanos, an indigenous community in Kabangkalan, BingoPlus Foundation allocated a P1-million grant to provide vision screening and lenses to all elders across 12 barangays who continue to farm the land and uphold their cultural heritage.

Further funding will provide tablets for Karolano youth who have secured public scholarships for tuition but lack access to essential learning tools to continue their pursuit of higher education.

Understanding the essential role Valladolid District Hospital plays in serving indigent patients, BingoPlus Foundation awarded a P1,500,000 grant to improve hospital facilities and patient care.

Critical upgrades include hospital beds, IV stands, operating tables, wheelchairs, and other medical equipment.