Global Health winners

Pemcor chief executive officer Bernard Morillo clinched the overall gross crown in the recent Global Health Group of Hospitals Invitational tournament at the South course of the Canlubang Golf and Country Club in Laguna.

Also scoring for the Pemcor Intra golf team was NextAsia CEO Cris Carreon who placed second in Class A.

The top finishers in each division:

Overall champion (net) — Ed Olondriz

Overall champion (gross) — Bernard Morillo

Class A — Ric Celino, champion; Cris Carreon, runner-up; Dante Natanauan, third placer

Class B — Willy Bautista, champion; Alexis Albano, second; Mon Bagalan, third

Class C — Dr. Allan Malolos, champion; Dr. Joseph Almoro, second; Gabriel Abgelina, third

Ladies — Elise Salangit, champion; Let Alejandro, runner-up.