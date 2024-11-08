Girl champions climate action

In a recent event by Plan International and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), called the “Girls Takeover,” youth leaders convened from across Asia and the Pacific, along with civil society organizations, to discuss and explore innovative nature-based solutions to climate change.

The gathering recognizes as well the unique contributions of girls and young women in building climate-resilient communities.

At the heart of the “Girls Takeover” is 20-year-old climate advocate Noa, who symbolically stepped into the shoes of ADB’s director for Fragility and Engagement, Climate Change and Sustainable Development Department, Benjamin Graham.

Noa highlighted how the climate crisis disproportionately affects women and girls, emphasizing their increased vulnerability due to limited access to resources, caregiving roles and the heightened risks they face during climate-related disasters, including displacement, gender-based violence and restricted access to education and healthcare.

She also shared her vision for a world where girls and young women lead in creating sustainable solutions for vulnerable groups that is truly responsive to their needs, advocating for their inclusion in disaster planning and response efforts.