Gifts that bring joy

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Uniqlo! They’re dropping a fresh holiday jingle featuring icons across generations: Popstar Princess Sarah Geronimo, Christmas legend Jose Mari Chan, and indie trendsetters Lola Amour. Together, they’ve created a jazzy, upbeat tune that celebrates the joy of giving and receiving.

“This year’s theme is “Gifted With Joy,” and through this we want our customers to really feel the spirit of happiness knowing they are both giving and receiving LifeWear – high-quality, versatile and timeless items that people of all ages can enjoy. We want Uniqlo to be a big part of Filipinos’ holiday season, being the go-to destination for thoughtful gifts to give to family, friends and loved ones,” said Uniqlo Philippines chief operating officer Geraldine Sia.

Uniqlo has consistently made a big splash during the holiday season, establishing itself as the holiday gift-buying destination where people enjoy equally stylish and functional LifeWear items that become wardrobe staples. This love for LifeWear has also extended to celebrities such as Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Solenn Heussaff who vouch for the Uniqlo Bra Top collection’s style and functionality that feature built-in bra cups, noting the American Sleeve Bra Top with its sleek tank-top design as a standout gift for all women.

Meanwhile, Volleyball star Kim Kianna Dy attests to the Uniqlo Sport Utility Wear collection because of its versatility as all-day, all-activity clothing essentials, perfect for those practicing active lifestyles. In particular, the Ultra-Stretch DRY EX Hoodie, with its high-performance material that keeps the wearer dry at all times, and the AIRism mesh UV Hoodie that looks and feels cool with its breathable fabric and also protects the skin from harmful UV rays with UPF50+, are some of her favorites.

Plenty of customers also stand by the Uniqlo Miracle Air collection with its high-quality, lightweight items, perfect for casual to business go-getters. Particularly, the comfortable and versatile Uniqlo Miracle Air Jacket, which can go from casual to formal, as well as the Miracle Air Shorts that are stretchy and breathable, making it perfect for everyday casual wear.