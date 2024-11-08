Gatchalian denies lending protocol plate

Senator Win Gatchalian has distanced himself from the EDSA bus carousel mess supposedly involving members of his family, saying he “never lent out” his official protocol plate to anyone.

“I never lent out my officially issued license plates to anyone. The official license plate installed on my car is duly registered with the LTO (Land Transportation Office),” Gatchalian told reporters on Friday.

The senator’s brother, Kenneth Gatchalian, was reportedly the passenger of the white Cadillac Escalade sport utility vehicle that had illegally passed through the EDSA bus lane.

The LTO earlier said the SUV was registered to the Orient Pacific Corporation. The company has yet to explain how the vehicle came to sport a number 7 protocol plate which is only issued to senators.

Senator Gatchalian had denied owning a white Cadillac SUV.

Yesterday, his office clarified the lawmaker had no links to Orient Pacific Corporation.

“Senator Gatchalian was not involved in the incident on the EDSA busway in Guadalupe and was not inside the vehicle when it occurred. The senator does not own the Cadillac Escalade,” the statement issued by Gatchalian’s office stated.

“Furthermore, Senator Gatchalian has no connection to Orient Pacific Corporation whatsoever. We hope this clears up any misunderstanding and helps provide accurate information to everyone,” it added.