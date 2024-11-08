Furnishing Filipino homes

“My parents have instilled in me from a young age that if you offer the best quality products, the customer always comes back,” Fung said in a statement.

This vision resonated in the way Joyce & Diana products are made. Using high-quality raw materials imported from globally, the brand locally manufactures every piece in their factory in Laguna.

“We pride ourselves in the quality of our products, and that’s really how we’ve been able to grow our business in just a few years,” Fung said.