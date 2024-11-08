Furnishing Filipino homes

Home essentials brand Joyce & Diana is entrepreneur Andrew Fung’s vision of creating a label that evokes home.
Catering to first-time homeowners, tech-savvy online shoppers, and those who are looking for high quality products at an affordable price, Joyce & Diana features a wide range of products such as bedding, drapery, linens and pillows that add unto the familial nature of Filipinos.
“My parents have instilled in me from a young age that if you offer the best quality products, the customer always comes back,” Fung said in a statement.
This vision resonated in the way Joyce & Diana products are made. Using high-quality raw materials imported from globally, the brand locally manufactures every piece in their factory in Laguna.
“We pride ourselves in the quality of our products, and that’s really how we’ve been able to grow our business in just a few years,” Fung said.
Launched in 2021, the brand is now one of the top-selling home essentials brand on Lazada and Shopee, even earning the annual award from the former in 2023.
When asked why focus on e-commerce, Fung cites his background in photography and creative pursuits. “I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur, creating products that actually enrich people’s lives, and running Joyce & Diana allows me to channel my creativity in different ways. Because our products are sold online, there is a challenge to let our customers get a sense of the feel of our beddings, fabrics and other products.”
Beyond 2024, Fung hopes to continue the momentum of Joyce & Diana, reaching more customers locally and abroad.
In the next few months, the brand will be holding physical pop-ups, allowing potential customers to get to know the brand, and a more expanded product portfolio, including mattresses to complement beddings, and amenities such as candles, body wash and more.
“Rather than the awards and sales, I feel most fulfilled when I see people enjoy our products. We hope to grow and reach more customers not just in the Philippines, but also globally, starting with Southeast Asia through e-commerce platforms. Our goal is to make Joyce & Diana the biggest home and living brand in Asia,” Fung concludes.