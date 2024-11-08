Friends for 70 years

On a night filled with music and meaning, the Philippine Embassy in Berlin celebrated 70 years of Philippine-German diplomatic relations with a concert by the Philippine Madrigal Singers: Pitumpu.

Held recently at the Passionskirche, the concert was a celebration of the two countries’ renewed and expanded engagement.

“For Filipinos, the best way to celebrate is through music,” said Philippine Ambassador to Germany Melita Sta.Maria-Thomeczek

She recalled that for the past seven decades, “relations between our countries have expanded to areas beyond the political-security and economic spheres; cooperation on climate, environment, education, culture and migration have enriched the partnership as both our governments strive for peace, stability, and the well-being of not only Filipinos and Germans but the rest of humanity.”

Ambassador Frank Hartmann, director general for Asia and the Pacific at the German Federal Foreign Office highlighted the reinvigoration of Philippine-German diplomatic relations and Germany’s vision of a free, stable, and rules-based order and mutual respect, underscoring the crucial role of partnerships with the Philippines in achieving these goals.

The Philippine Madrigal Singers presented a rich and varied repertoire — including German songs like Widmung and Das Glaubt zu Speyer, contemporary Filipino choral compositions, and international pieces that demonstrated their versatility and talent.

The concert was cultural diplomacy at its finest, showcasing the power of music to bring peoples and nations together.

The Madrigal Singers received three standing ovations and delivered two encores, underscoring a profound connection with their audience.