Former ES, Cabinet sec endorse Gervacio for Bataan mayor

ORION, Bataan — Former executive secretary Vic Rodriguez and former Cabinet Secretary Jun Evasco have endorsed the candidacy of business executive Elcid Gervacio to run for mayor of this town.

Believing he has the capability to lead and turn Orion town around, Rodriguez and Evasco personally declared their political support for Gervacio during a recent political caucus held in Manila.

Gervacio, in turn, expressed gratitude to the two former Malacañang officials, as he vowed to make meaningful changes in his town.

While many political candidates resort to character assassination, attacking their opponents to tarnish their credibility, Gervacio is taking a different approach. He refuses to engage in petty political battles or a tit-for-tat with his rivals.

"I just want for a change in this town,” said Gervacio, who prefers to use his middle name, Gervacio, as popularly known in Bataan.

Local newsmen based here have observed that more and more residents here vow to support his candidacy "come what may."

Gervacio’s name spread like wildfire after the BATAAN PENINSULA TIMES, a local weekly newspaper based in the province, and two other national digital newspapers — METRO SUN and SAKSIPINAS.com — featured Gervacio’s mayoral bid.

“Nagiging solido na ang suporta ng mga taga Orion kay Elcid Gervacio dahil sa kagustuhan nilang pagkakaroon ng pagbabago dito sa aming bayan,” said a 65-year-old resident of Barangay Gen. Lim.

Motivated by the support of the people, Gervacio said that he just wanted to put Orion town in place and will not target the incumbent mayor Tonypep Raymundo, now on his fourth term as town mayor here.

Raymundo seeks reelection and filed his Certificate of Candidacy for the fifth consecutive term as mayor, raising eyebrows among legal luminaries and breaking perhaps the political history in the country.

“Hindi ko hahabulin si Tonypep Raymundo sa kanyang kwestionableng paghabol ng pang limang term niya bilang mayor pero gusto ko lang maiayos ang bayan ng Orion,” said Gervacio in an impromptu interview inside his compound in this town.

“Ayoko ng siraan, although wala silang masisilip sakin,” pointed out the low-profile business executive.

Earlier, a number of Orion folk told newsmen that they prefer to support Gervacio’s bid for mayor, claiming he will become a good leader. “Magaling si Cid, pinag-uusapan siya dito sa Orion,” said local residents.

This was confirmed by Gervacio, who expressed that the people of Orion have pledged their full support to him if he runs for mayor, “ for a change.”

