Alfonsi Daquigan wrapped up his season with an impressive finish in the final round of the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup in Malaysia.

Demonstrating advancement and tenacity, Daquigan’s performance at the Sepang International Circuit reflected his dedication and skills, closing the series with a strong, uplifting result of 6th position in Race 1, 7th position in Race 2 and ending in 9th in overall standings.

He is the 1st Filipino who got in the Top 10 position and with this, he showcases his potential as a future star in international racing.

Driven to win and steadfast in his goal of becoming a world-class rider, Alfonsi Daquigan continues his Road to Champion journey with unrelenting focus inside the racetrack getting a head-to-head competition with his colleagues in IATC, letting them feel that he is unique, talented and determined to win his game.

Building on his achievements and lessons learned from previous rounds, including his progress in strategy and technical ability, Daquigan’s preparation for this event highlights his ambition to finish strong.

Honda Philippines continues to back him, investing in his journey and supporting his goal to inspire future Filipino racers.