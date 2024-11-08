Erwin Tulfo tops senatorial poll

ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo topped the senatorial preference survey conducted recently by the Political Economic Elemental Researchers and Strategists (PEERS).

Tulfo scored 55.70 percent in the survey conducted nationwide from 29-31 October with a ±2.5 margin of error.

Next to Tulfo came former Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson with a 47.61-percent voting preference, while former Senate president Vicente “Tito” Sotto III came in third with 46.04 percent.

Senator Pia Cayetano was in the fourth spot with 45.44 percent. Ben Tulfo, Erwin’s brother, was fifth with 39.63 percent, while Doc Willie Ong got 39.03 percent for the sixth spot.

Ong was followed by former boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao, who got 33.60 percent for the seventh spot.

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla got 31.60 percent for the eighth spot, while Rep. Camille Villar ranked ninth with 31.38 percent.

In the 10th spot was Senator Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa with 31.22 percent, while former DILG secretary Benhur Abalos got 30.80 percent for the 11th spot. Former senator Gringo Honasan secured the 12th spot with 30.40 percent.

“Topping the list was Erwin Tulfo, whose consistent public service image and straightforward communication style resonate deeply with Filipinos. Tulfo’s high rank likely reflects the appeal of media personalities who are perceived to be approachable and in touch with the public,” PEERS said.

“Following Tulfo, Ping Lacson and Tito Sotto, both established figures in Philippine politics, showcase the enduring trust in candidates with longstanding governance experience. Lacson’s reputation for discipline and anti-corruption, combined with Sotto’s legislative history, position them as reliable choices for a segment of voters who prioritize stability and a track record of public service,” according to PEERS.

“Further down, Pia Cayetano and Ben Tulfo reflect the appeal of candidates perceived as champions of societal welfare, with Cayetano’s legislative focus on health and education aligning with the public’s need for policy-focused senators,” the research firm said.

“Interestingly, former boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao retains a strong following, likely due to his humble background and relatable rise to fame which appeal to voters seeking authenticity in politics,” it said.

“The mix of seasoned politicians like Bong Revilla and Gringo Honasan, with newcomers like Camille Villar, suggests a balancing act between familiarity and fresh perspectives among the electorate,” it added.