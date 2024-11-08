Equality of endings

Deciding when to retire is a personal decision about what will work best. It may be influenced by financial stability, health considerations, and what one wants to do with their time.

Some choose to retire at the optional age of 60 to enjoy more leisure time and pursue other interests. In contrast, others stick it out until the mandatory age of 65, which is determined by their profession or country’s regulations, while other adventurous souls call it quits a bit earlier to have more freedom and flexibility in their post-career life. Ultimately, each individual’s choice of retirement age varies based on their unique circumstances and priorities.

Some retirees had climbed the career ladder, enjoying the perks and prestige that came with success.

Meanwhile, others toiled in ordinary roles, embracing simplicity and modesty. Some had taken menial jobs, endured meager wages, and lived day to day. However, regardless of the roads traveled, retirees converge at the same starting point as the journey ends.

That is the eye-opening world of retirement, where former big shots and regular folks come together to ponder life’s big questions.

Mr. Senior Executive swapped his fancy office for a modest studio-type unit, strutting around like a king in a small kingdom, believing his high status made him superior to others. Strolling in a local park down south where senior citizens hung out to play chess, he acted all high and mighty, looking down on the “average” folks.

His corporate success didn’t give him a permanent VIP pass, though. He chatted with an older man, a former factory worker with a wise soul. Patiently listening to the executive bragging about his past glory, Mr. Wise Soul said, “After retirement, we’re all like used and spent bulbs.”

Mr. Wise Soul’s profound remark meant that no matter how brightly we once shone, in the end, we’re all just light fixtures that need new batteries, new purposes and new connections.

Mr. Wise Soul shared his story and wisdom with those at the park who had had impressive careers. The lesson was clear — one’s professional success doesn’t guarantee special treatment in retirement.

Regardless of the disparate journeys, success is not determined solely by the heights reached but by the fulfillment found on unique paths.

When someone steps out of their work life, they face reality head-on. Those fancy titles and offices don’t mean much in retirement life. The hierarchies crumble, and one must rediscover their identity beyond the job description.

The beauty in this is it’s an opportunity to embrace the realization by connecting with the community, sharing stories, and finding new significance in this phase of life. Who knows what gems of wisdom may be discovered within the community?

Retirement may feel like a dimming, but it also opens up a new chapter for growth and connection when the professional ego is left behind.

Whether one is already retired or gearing up for it like me, retirement doesn’t mean fading away into the sunset with just memories as a trophy. The bulbs may have been worn out, but there are new ways to sparkle and radiate — no matter how big or small the ray of light.