Duterte unbothered by ICC probe, says 'be my guest'

Former President Rodrigo Duterte remained defiant in the face of the ongoing International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into his war on drugs.

When asked about the Senate sharing transcripts of their hearings with the ICC, he made it clear that he was unbothered by the move.

“Go ahead, be my guest,” Duterte said in a recent interview.

“Pumunta kayo [ICC] dito at bitayin niyo [ako] sa jan sa puno ng akasya,” he added.

According to the former president, if the Senate chose to provide the documents, it was of no consequence to him.

Duterte also emphasized that he stood by his actions as president and would not be swayed by external pressure. His response reflected his consistent stance against the ICC and his belief that his policies, though controversial, were justified in the interest of national security and public safety.

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV recently submitted the transcripts of the Senate's investigation into the drug war to the ICC. The probe included testimony where Duterte allegedly admitted to having a death squad and ordering police to kill criminals.

He further noted that the relevant transcripts from the Senate’s Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs were sent to the ICC earlier and acknowledged receipt.

The submission comes two days after Duterte appeared before the Senate subcommittee, where he made startling remarks, including expressing surprise that the Department of Justice had yet to file charges against him related to the alleged extrajudicial killings during his anti-drug campaign.

The ICC, which launched an investigation into alleged extrajudicial killings during Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, has long been a point of contention for the former president.

Duterte’s defiant stance reflects his continued resistance to international scrutiny over his controversial policies, including his harsh crackdown on drug-related crime, which critics say led to thousands of deaths.

Duterte and Trump

In the same interview, Duterte also took the opportunity to reflect on his relationship with US politics, particularly his admiration for reelected US President Donald Trump.

"I was one of the millions… na humahanga kay Trump," Duterte said.

He emphasized that Trump is not driven by ideology but by practical, business-focused thinking — an approach Duterte said he can relate to.

Duterte, who served as president of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022, has consistently expressed admiration for Trump’s leadership style, which he believes was pragmatic and centered on practical concerns rather than ideological purity.

“I don't really care if he pronounces his grammar or whatever or his diction, or his ideology. He's an all-American boy. And let's give it to him na ganun ang pagkatao niya,” Duterte remarked on criticism against Trump.

Despite their political differences, the two leaders shared a mutual respect, with Duterte emphasizing that his personal bond with Trump remains intact, even as global politics evolve. "Even if I cannot get through to him now, he knows that I was for him," Duterte said.