Dongfeng Motors expands presence with more dealerships nationwide

Dongfeng Motors boosts its growth across the Philippines with a strategic expansion plan that will open 12 new dealerships by the end of 2024.

The latest openings in key cities are a testament of Dongfeng’s commitment to reinforce its presence in the country, dedicating itself to providing cutting-edge but affordable vehicles to more Filipinos.

Currently, Dongfeng operates a network of dealerships in strategic locations including Ortigas, Alabang, Pampanga, Marcos Highway and Bacoor. In the past month, the brand made significant strides by establishing new locations in Davao and Marikina. On 7 November, the car brand added the Caloocan City dealership to its roster. “At DFM Caloocan, we believe that buying a car is more than just a transaction; it’s about building relationships and helping our customers make one of the most important decisions of their lives,” shares Dongfeng deputy CEO Brennan Lim.

In November, Dongfeng will further expand its reach with new, exciting dealerships set to welcome Dongfeng owners-to-be in Tarlac.

Looking ahead, DFM is geared to continue its partnership with Xentro Mall. Plans to open another six dealerships within their network are also in store, and these new locations are expected to provide even more opportunities for buyers to experience the innovative, feature-packed vehicles first hand.

Dongfeng Deputy CEO Brennan Lim shared his enthusiasm about the car brand’s growth. “We are excited to see the very exciting and positive interest of our dealer principals in investing and committing to our Dongfeng brand. This validates our optimism and excitement with the brand Dongfeng and its growing product offers at very affordable prices with very advanced features, which we feel will be much appreciated by our growing Dongfeng owners.”

Commitment to innovation and customer experience

The expansion also aims to introduce vehicles that meet the evolving needs of Filipino motorists. With each new dealership, DFM plans to offer promos and models that combine affordability and accessibility — designed to cater to a wide range of buyers, from first-time car owners to seasoned automotive enthusiasts.