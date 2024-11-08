Dongfeng Motors expands presence with more dealerships nationwide

Dongfeng Motors boosts its growth across the Philippines with a strategic expansion plan that will open 12 new dealerships by the end of 2024.
The latest openings in key cities are a testament of Dongfeng’s commitment to reinforce its presence in the country, dedicating itself to providing cutting-edge but affordable vehicles to more Filipinos.
Currently, Dongfeng operates a network of dealerships in strategic locations including Ortigas, Alabang, Pampanga, Marcos Highway and Bacoor. In the past month, the brand made significant strides by establishing new locations in Davao and Marikina. On 7 November, the car brand added the Caloocan City dealership to its roster. “At DFM Caloocan, we believe that buying a car is more than just a transaction; it’s about building relationships and helping our customers make one of the most important decisions of their lives,” shares Dongfeng deputy CEO Brennan Lim.
In November, Dongfeng will further expand its reach with new, exciting dealerships set to welcome Dongfeng owners-to-be in Tarlac.
Looking ahead, DFM is geared to continue its partnership with Xentro Mall. Plans to open another six dealerships within their network are also in store, and these new locations are expected to provide even more opportunities for buyers to experience the innovative, feature-packed vehicles first hand.
Dongfeng Deputy CEO Brennan Lim shared his enthusiasm about the car brand’s growth. “We are excited to see the very exciting and positive interest of our dealer principals in investing and committing to our Dongfeng brand. This validates our optimism and excitement with the brand Dongfeng and its growing product offers at very affordable prices with very advanced features, which we feel will be much appreciated by our growing Dongfeng owners.”
Commitment to innovation and customer experience
The expansion also aims to introduce vehicles that meet the evolving needs of Filipino motorists. With each new dealership, DFM plans to offer promos and models that combine affordability and accessibility — designed to cater to a wide range of buyers, from first-time car owners to seasoned automotive enthusiasts.
Dongfeng managing director Atty. Albert Arcilla also commented on the brand’s continued commitment to the Filipino market: “We are pleased to be present in new territories with our brand Dongfeng as we continue to offer new and exciting products that will be the new friend of our buyers and patrons. We commit to offer new models that the Philippine motoring public will truly appreciate and commit to providing an ownership experience that our Dongfeng owners would expect from their new friend on the road.”
With a focus on customer satisfaction and accessibility, DFM’s expanding network of dealerships ensures that more Filipinos can enjoy the unique combination of value, quality, and innovation that Dongfeng vehicles are known for.
The brand is on track to meet its target of 12 dealership openings by the end of the year, and more exciting models and opportunities are coming very soon nationwide.
Dongfeng continues to grow and its focus remains clear: To become a trusted brand that delivers both quality vehicles and a memorable ownership experience.
Keep an eye on Dongfeng’s continued expansion, as the brand builds lasting connections across the country and drives forward into the future of motoring.