DoLE urged: Probe mall worker’s death

The Institute for Occupational Health and Safety Development (IOHSAD) is urging the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) to investigate the death of a worker in a local mall.

Robin Esguerra, 45, died on 2 November after falling 20 meters down a service elevator shaft at his workplace.

IOHSAD condemned the mall’s management for allegedly failing to ensure Esguerra’s safety, leading to his tragic death. The labor group called on DOLE to conduct a thorough investigation, release its findings publicly, and hold those responsible accountable.

Reports indicate that Esguerra, a janitor, was disposing of garbage with colleagues when they attempted to use the service elevator. Believing the elevator was operational, Esguerra stepped onto the platform as the doors opened, only to fall into an open shaft.

Under Republic Act 11058, or the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Law, employers are obligated to maintain safe workplaces and inform workers about potential hazards. DoLE’s OSH Standards also outline specific requirements for elevators and related equipment.

IOHSAD criticized the current maximum penalty of P100,000 for OSH violations, deeming it insufficient to address the loss of life and deter future negligence. The group called for stronger policies and enforcement measures, including criminalizing negligent practices and major OSH violations.

The labor group also demanded justice for Esguerra and urged the mall’s management to correct OSH violations, provide financial assistance to Esguerra’s family, and support them in securing benefits from the Employees’ Compensation Commission.

IOHSAD invited Esguerra’s family and the families of other OSH victims to join the fight for justice, accountability and safe workplaces.