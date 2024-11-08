DoLE boosts employability

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the persistent issue of skills mismatch, a challenge that continues to hinder the employability of many Filipinos.

To bridge this gap, the agency plans to implement a comprehensive strategy that includes utilizing advanced labor market information systems like the Integrated Philippine Employment Information System (PEIS) and PhilJobNet. These systems will help match jobseekers with suitable employment opportunities.

The DoLE has also strengthened its Public Employment Services Offices (PESOs) nationwide, aiming to institutionalize 50 percent of these offices by the end of 2024. This will enhance the accessibility of job matching and job search assistance, particularly for individuals in remote areas.

The agency is collaborating with various government agencies, such as the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Budget and Management and Civil Service Commission, to streamline efforts and provide more effective services.

Additionally, the DoLE’s Bureau of Local Employment is implementing several programs to equip individuals, especially youth, with the necessary skills for the labor market. These programs include the Special Program for Employment of Students, JobStart Philippines and the Government Internship Program.

By working with other national government agencies and implementing these initiatives, the DoLE aims to create a more skilled and adaptable workforce that can meet the evolving demands of the labor market.