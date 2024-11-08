DOLE boosts employability

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) renewed its commitment to addressing the persistent issue of skills mismatch as it intensifies its effort to boost employability.



The DOLE vowed to implement a comprehensive strategy to improve the labor supply to address persistent skills mismatches and prepare the workforce for future job demands.



These include utilizing dynamic and responsive labor market information systems such as the integrated Philippine Employment Information System (PEIS) and PhilJobNet.



The DOLE said it has also strengthened its Public Employment Services Office (PESO) across the country to institutionalize these offices and ensure their long-term sustainability.



As of the first semester of 2024, there are 794 institutionalized local government unit (LGU)-based PESOs across the country, or 49.8 percent of the 1,592 established LGU-based PESOs nationwide.



This is just 0.2 percent shy of the targeted 50 percent institutionalization by the end of the year 2024.



Through the collaboration with various government agencies such as the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Department of Budget and Management, and the Civil Service Commission, the Labor Department aims to provide more accessible job matching and job search assistance to Filipinos, especially those in remote areas.



As of 2023, there are a total of 334 established job placement offices (JPOs) nationwide.



Its Bureau of Local Employment is also implementing various programs to equip individuals, especially the youth, with the necessary skills to succeed in the labor market.



Among them are the Special Program for Employment of Students, JobStart Philippines, and the Government Internship Program.



The DOLE also collaborates with other national government agencies through platforms such as the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act, JMC on SHS TVET Embedment, Philippine Qualifications Framework, Inter-Agency Council on the Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act, Philippine Skills Framework, and Modernizing Technical and Vocational Education and Training facilities.



"Through these initiatives, the DOLE, together with key partners and stakeholders, strives to create a more skilled and adaptable workforce that can meet the evolving demands of the labor market," the DOLE said.



"By bridging the skills gap, the Department aims to promote sustainable economic growth and improve the overall quality of life for Filipino workers."