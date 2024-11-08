Decathlon opens Makati store

One of the largest sporting goods retailers, Decathlon, opened its 13th store in SM Makati on Friday, graced by Makati Mayor Abby Binay, who admitted being a fan of the French brand.

“This store concept opens in one of the most attractive places for Filipinos' needs,” Benoit Gauthier, Regional Manager of Decathlon Philippines said.

The imported brand is surprisingly affordable, with prices ranging from P250 to P900, as the company is trying to reduce some operational expenses, including the use of plastics.

“Decathlon is a brand known around the world to make sports accessible to all – and with the ever-evolving omni consumer, it is key for us to adapt and evolve with them. Our concept of a connected store allows us to take the initiative and be present in crucial areas and from our wide product range of over 70 sports. We are proud to be closer to our customers with this new opening here in Makati City,ˮ he added.

For their part, Kathleen Anne Cruz, Branch Manager of SM Makati, said their store is excited to welcome Decathlon as it continues to promote a healthy lifestyle and become a dynamic hub catering to all needs of consumers.

“Whether you’re a dedicated athlete, a weekend warrior, or someone beginning their fitness journey, we strive to create an environment that encourages everyone to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle,” Cruz stated.

Decathlon Philippines will serve as a platform to discover new hobbies, try new sports, and enable individuals to pursue their passions and rekindle their desire to be the best version of themselves.

Moreover, the new Decathlon Connect store in Makati emphasizes its purpose as the one-stop shop for sports in the bustling central business district of Makati.

“Decathlon Makati would cater to the needs of its customers through accessibility and availability,” said Kikko Calanoc, store leader of Decathlon Pasig.

“Accessibility means for us to have a store that welcomes everyone. From the residents to commuters coming from different cities. Availability means the variety of products ranges from running shoes to camping gear. From going into the water and hitting the gym, all our products cater to the sporting needs of every Makati Citizen,ˮ he stressed.

He said in 2024, Decathlon opened three stores, including the one in Binondo, and targets opening five more stores in 2025.

For this year, Calanoc said they expect profits to hit 5 to 10 percent.