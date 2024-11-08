Champions of affordable healthcare

In the recent Generics Awareness Month 2024 event, Rhea Generics partnered with the Department of Health (DoH) and Mercury Drug Corporation to show their commitment to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions. The event, held last 24 September at the Mercury Drug Q-Plaza Branch in Cainta, Rizal, focused on the theme “Generics para sa kalidad na alaga at ginhawang abot kaya!” emphasizing the importance of making essential medications accessible, affordable and available to Filipino families.

The celebration was attended by Neogin Evangelista, president and general manager of PHILUSA Corp., Johanna Mallari-Abella, unit head of the Policy, Program Development and Research Unit of the DOH, and Corazon Sy Lim, vice resident of the Merchandising Division at Mercury Drug Corporation, among others.

Pathway to affordable healthcare

Speaking about the importance of generic medicines, Lim remarked, “Today, we gather to commemorate the importance of generic awareness and its impact on our daily lives.” Generic medicines, which contain the same active ingredients as their branded counterparts, have long been integral to ensuring that even low-income families can access the medicines they need without sacrificing quality.

Mallari-Abella added, “With our annual celebration of Generics Awareness Month, we aim to raise public awareness on the value and benefits of generic medicines, which offer affordable solutions for managing health conditions without sacrificing quality.”

These messages align with the global movement towards making healthcare more affordable by promoting the use of generics.