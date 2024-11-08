CEB, UNICEF raise funds for vulnerable children

Cebu Pacific (CEB) has surpassed the P100 million mark for its in-flight fundraising program, Change for Good, a testament to its commitment to helping underprivileged children across the Philippines.

As of 23 October, the program has raised P100,455,523.65 since its launch in 2016. The initiative, in partnership with UNICEF, invites passengers to donate spare change in any currency during their flight. The funds collected are used to support vital programs for children in the areas of health, nutrition, education, and disaster relief.

“We’re making a significant impact on children’s lives by extending our purpose beyond transporting passengers,” said Candice Iyog, CEB chief marketing and customer experience officer. “Hitting the P100 million milestone motivates us to keep funding projects that create a better future for all Juan.”