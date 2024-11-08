Broken homes, broken children

My university co-professor Eliza told me that when she was teaching high school in Australia, she asked her class, “How many of you have separated parents?” There was absolute silence. The class froze. After several minutes, one brave girl raised her hand. Eliza encouraged the class to speak up.

Slowly, one more hand went up, then another, until, finally, Eliza counted 32 out of a class of 40. I was shocked. Eight out of 10 students were products of a broken home. That was an alarming situation. Eliza did not bother to talk about it in class. The classroom was not the proper forum for such an explosive and personal matter. She let it go, but it stuck in her mind. That was about 20 years ago.

Eliza and I were thinking how serious the situation is if this phenomenon is rampant and worldwide. Will it affect how society evolves into a sinister form? We read about students in US schools massacred at random by people who were sick in their minds. Is there a correlation? Were they once broken children of broken homes? Are they isolated cases or an emerging trend? If broken homes and broken children become an epidemic, will society slowly implode?

The core issue is the hatred building up inside broken children. Can the situation reach critical mass as a catalyst towards the gradual implosion of society itself?

I wonder what the statistics are today, when life has become more chaotic and violent and anarchic. The culprit is broken families, broken homes, the very foundation of society. People and nations worldwide are imploding for the simple reason that broken homes produce broken children, who develop emotional problems due to the lack of familial love. These children are the future hope of the nations, future leaders, who may be grappling for meaning they cannot find in a cruel world.

These are the youth who are lost today, not knowing what to do with themselves, prone to violence as a reaction to the absence of family or of love in the family, full of hatred for unknown reasons, seeking revenge against people they do not even know who. They are full of loneliness and depression, protracted, never-ending.

At the young age of 45, Justin developed symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

He became a respondent to a research study by a prestigious medical university, whose goal was to identify the causes of Alzheimer’s. The study pinpointed protracted depression as a possible catalyst to the early emergence of Alzheimer’s, as early as 20 to 30 years before Alzheimer’s or dementia set in.

Justin grew up in a large family where his older brothers bullied him.

He would wander on a nearby beach, seeking solace from the rhythmic sound of the waves. At first it worked, but as time passed, he withdrew inward. No one could talk to him. He stared at the horizon with a silent dazed look. His mind was far away, lost in numbness, a defense mechanism against his depression.

His depression through the years became a catalyst to early Alzheimer’s, as the study concluded. There were many other respondents like him who had the same experience and symptoms.

New American abortion law

Biden, perhaps as a Democratic campaign line, announced last 21 October plans to legalize the sale of over-the-counter abortion pills, meaning, one is not required to get a prescription. The effect is mind boggling. One can now buy abortion pills like candy. This may result in a sudden rise of abortions in the US, which already has one of the highest rates of per capita abortion. This is the problem when a religious issue becomes a political one. The religious aspect is mutilated by politics.

A biblical scholar who requested anonymity said the ever-increasing legalized murder of unborn babies is reaching epidemic proportions, triggering the wrath of the Lord. He theorizes that an abortion epidemic is directly related to a nuclear war as a venue for the wrath of the Lord. He says that, now more than ever, we should pray hard not so much for peace but against an abortion epidemic.