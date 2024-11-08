BGH now Level lll medical center

ISABELA CITY, Basilan — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos signed Republic Act 12056, upgrading the Basilan General Hospital (BGH) to a Level III hospital. The hospital was renamed the Basilan Medical Center (BMC).

Deputy Minority Leader and Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman said yesterday that Mr. Marcos signed RA 12056, increasing BGH’s bed capacity from 125 to 500 beds and placing it under the direct control and supervision of the Department of Health (DoH).

Rep. Hataman said the BMC’s existing professional healthcare services and facilities will also be upgraded to conform to and be commensurate with its upgrading to a Level III hospital. Additionally, the BMC’s existing workforce, which includes doctors, nurses and support personnel, will also be increased.

Hataman explained that DoH Sec. Teodoro Herbosa will soon meet with Dr. Sitti Nurussamsi Casalin-Amilasan, the Medical Center Chief of the BMC, to determine the additional new positions that need to be created to conform with the staffing requirement of a Level III Medical Center.

According to Hataman, with the elevation of BMC to a Level III hospital, residents of the province can now access the medical services of the BMC and no longer have to bring their patients to Zamboanga City for medication.

RA 12056, which was filed by Hataman, was passed by the House of Representatives on 7 November 2023, amended by the Senate of the Philippines on 19 August 2024, and concurred in by the House of Representatives on 4 September 2024.