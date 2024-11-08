Basi Maker

Tata Corazon is one of the better-known basi makers in locos. Basi is fermented sugarcane extract stored in burnay jars. Ilocano winemakers produce basi in a variety of small-scale backyard operations, each with their own methods and preferences about the length of the fermentation time, as well as the ingredients and agents used.

#ProjectLarawan. Profiles of the Filipino. One portrait at a time.

Project Larawan is an initiative of Gabriel “Gabby” Malvar, a documentary filmmaker, writer and photographer, whose narratives are nuanced with unique, inventive perspectives to provoke an inquisitive look at his favorite subject, the Philippines. Become a part of Filipino identity every other Saturday on the DAILY TRIBUNE.