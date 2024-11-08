Aus’ Anko opens flagship Phl store

Australian home and lifestyle brand Anko marks its foray into the Asian market with the opening of its first Philippine store.

Located at the ground level of Glorietta 2, Makati City, the 1,200-square-meter store of Anko offers on-trend designs and quality homewares, storage solutions, bedding, beauty products, fitness gear, pet essentials, as well as seasonal decors and a children’s collection.

“We are delighted to introduce Anko to the Philippines, a country that shares Australia’s deep appreciation for family and home. Anko’s expansion reflects this shared value, bringing affordable, quality products to enhance everyday living. We look forward to Anko becoming a meaningful part of Filipino homes, where family moments are treasured,” Anko global chief executive officer Arjun Puri said.