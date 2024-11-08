Aus’ Anko opens flagship Phl store

Australian home and lifestyle brand Anko marks its foray into the Asian market with the opening of its first Philippine store.
Located at the ground level of Glorietta 2, Makati City, the 1,200-square-meter store of Anko offers on-trend designs and quality homewares, storage solutions, bedding, beauty products, fitness gear, pet essentials, as well as seasonal decors and a children’s collection.
“We are delighted to introduce Anko to the Philippines, a country that shares Australia’s deep appreciation for family and home. Anko’s expansion reflects this shared value, bringing affordable, quality products to enhance everyday living. We look forward to Anko becoming a meaningful part of Filipino homes, where family moments are treasured,” Anko global chief executive officer Arjun Puri said.
With a design team that travels the world to source inspiration, Anko stays ahead of global trends, creating products that seamlessly fit into any lifestyle. By designing its products and working directly with manufacturers at scale, Anko is able to bring high-quality items to Filipino customers at compelling prices.
The Philippines is a natural choice for Anko, added Rachel Turner, Anko country general manager.
“It’s a vibrant market where people truly resonate with our products, and the culture here, like back home, places a strong emphasis on family. With over a hundred million people in the Philippines compared to our home market of 30 million, where we sell over a billion units annually, we see immense potential. It’s an exciting opportunity to bring Anko’s value and quality to even more homes,” she said.
During the store opening, Anko unveiled an exclusive Christmas bag designed by Filipino artist Jamie Bauza. The festive bag, featuring a unique blend of Anko’s signature style and Filipino artistry, showcases its dedication to bringing local flavor into the global brand.
“Creating this Christmas bag for Anko allowed me to infuse Filipino spirit into a global brand, blending traditional elements with Anko’s modern style. It’s a piece that celebrates the Filipino love for family and togetherness, especially during the holidays,” Bauza said.
Anko is part of the Kmart Group and is owned by Wesfarmers Ltd, one of Australia’s leading companies. With over a billion products sold yearly, Anko is now in the country to inspire Filipino families to create beautiful, functional spaces they’ll love to call home.