An architect’s master touch

Who’s who

Architects and engineers go hand-in-hand. Licensed Structural Engineer Ronald Alvin Carlos said that architects and engineers have distinct roles that set them apart.

“Generally speaking, in a construction project, each professional has their own bread and butter or field of specialization,” he said in an interview.

Collaboration is important in a construction project — as if orchestrating a movie. An architect serves as the producer, engineers serve as directors, while contractors play as actors. To make it clear, the following are the roles of the experts involved in creating a house:

Architect — An architect is responsible for designing the overall look of the house. Their purpose does not only focus on aesthetics, but also function and cost-efficiency. They assure that everything about the design is custom-made depending on the location of the house, its vicinity, and the lifestyle and needs of the people who will live in it.

Engineers — Following the blueprint that architects make, engineers guarantee the safety and efficiency of the building and construction process. The following are the typical engineers needed in building a house: structural (who ensures the strength of materials), electrical (who focuses on electrical systems and equipment), and sanitary engineers (who focuses on plumbing and waste managem ent systems).

Contractors — Considered the builders of a construction project, they are responsible for physically building the structure based on the plans and specifications that the architect and engineers provide. Architects and engineers can be contractors, but not all contractors are architects or engineers. Some contractors rely solely on groundwork experience.

So how do you know who’s qualified to design and build you a house?

The Supreme Court’s Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of the National Building Code indicate that only qualified architects may “prepare, sign, and seal architectural documents.”

On the other hand, many fly-by-night contractors advertise themselves on social media and word-of-mouth, when in fact it is illegal. According to Republic Act No. 4566, all contractors must obtain a Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) license to legally participate in construction activities.