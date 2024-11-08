All in the family

In spite of himself, TV host and senator-wannabe Willie Revillame is close to three of his four children, each of whom has a different mother.

He has three daughters and only one son. The daughters are actor Meryll Soriano, Marimonte Shanelle Viduya and Louise Anne (whose maternal surname Revillame has not revealed). He hasn’t seen her for some years now, though Revillame has met her before, and he is aware that the daughter was attending college at De La Salle University in Manila.

His only son is Juan Emannuel “Juamee” Revillame. The young man, now 19 years old, is the only who one who uses “Revillame” as legal surname because the TV host-producer was married for three years (2005-2008) to the young man’s mother, beauty queen Liz Almoro. Their marriage was annulled, and Almoro went on to marry then-actor Victor Aliwalas in 2014. Juamee, born in 2005, was already a young boy at that time.

The TV host-producer recently allowed his son to be interviewed by Jojo Gabinete for his column in the entertainment website PEP.ph. It seems to be the first and only interview with media that Revillame allowed for his son who lives with his mother. Their conversation seemed to have been a brief one.

“I have no plans at all of entering showbiz. Ang focus ko lang po ngayon ay ang aking pag-aaral at pagtulong sa mga Pilipino, kasama po ang tatay ko (I am focusing on my studies right now and on helping fellow Filipinos, together with my father),” the young Revillame declared to Gabinete.

When asked what trait of his father he believes he has inherited, the son replied:

“I think I inherited his ways of being organized, well-prepared and always in order. As simple as making my bed every morning. It has gone a long way for me. It helps me stay consistent with having a routine and productive schedule every day.”

The young man is in his second year in Entrepreneurship at DLSU in Manila. He revealed that the most important “aral sa buhay” (lesson in life) that he has so far learned from his father is: “To help others because they need it more than us.

“I have been privileged and blessed my whole life, but I’m very thankful of our experiences together, dahil po (because) it keeps me grounded and motivated to help people in need.”

The son quickly added, though, about his father: “Definitely, hard work ang (is his) biggest influence niya sa akin (on me).

“He came from nothing and to see him still prioritize others when he could be enjoying life is what inspires me to live with purpose and meaning.”

The young Revillame celebrated his 19th birthday (30 October) by holding a party for youth with cancer and children with cancer who are patients of the Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Quezon City on 31 October.

He confided: “I chose to spend my birthday with cancer patients dahil po malapit sa puso ko ang mga kababayan ko (because they are close to my heart, the people) who are suffering from this illness.

“May mga kamag-anak po ako na nagkaroon ng cancer at sana po, ang pagbisita namin ay nakapagbigay sa kanila kahit kaunting saya, tulong at pag-asa (I have relatives who had cancer so I hope our visit gave them even just a little happiness and hope).”

In the past few years, the young man’s father has been gathering at least once a year with his children that he could locate, or had located him. The son is allowed by his mother to join his father. Revillame gets them together in his sprawling estate residence in Tagaytay. The children post on their Instagrams happy photos of their periodic get-togethers.

Actor Meryll Soriano is Revillame’s daughter with Becbec Soriano, a younger sister of “Diamond Star” Maricel Soriano. Becbec was part of a group of promo dancers for a recording company when she had a relationship with Revillame There were years in the past that it was never mentioned that he was her father.