AI and innovation shape the future of marketing—entrepreneurs

In partnership with the Asia Marketing Federation, the Philippines hosted a two-day marketing event combining the 4th World Marketing Forum and the 53rd National Marketing Conference, under the theme "Marketing Wars: Episode 6.0 and Beyond," held from 6 to 7 November at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre, Pasay City.

According to Donald Patrick Lim, President and CEO of DITO CME, the twin events aimed to address the "intergenerational war"—highlighting both seasoned marketers with deep experience and the novel perspectives of younger professionals—and to discuss the rapid advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, and their impact on creating new value propositions.

This year’s National Marketing Conference, which took place on the second day of the event, centers on paving the way for next-generation marketers and refining engagement strategies for a modern audience.

John Rubio, Chief Strategy Officer of Aboitiz Group of Company, stressed that integrating AI tools, such as image expansion, background generation, and text variations, with human creativity is one of the key factors in "finding the best asset, the best creative for marketing programs."

Rubio stated, “Ninety percent of people know that innovation is critical to its business but only six percent are satisfied with the companies’ innovation,” emphasizing the important role innovation plays in reaching various customer segments.

He added that AI, an emerging trend in the industry of innovation is seen as contributing to the transformation of marketing by making it personalized, efficient, and data-driven.

Meanwhile, Filipino content creators Jako De Leon, Tryke Gutierrez, and Bea Borres discussed how they incorporate AI for content creation and brand optimization in marketing themselves.

Jako De Leon, President of the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines, advised that marketers should learn about AI now instead of being scared of it and understand how to use it responsibly without becoming fully reliant on it.

“These AIs—you can program them or teach them, train them to work with you to do certain things that would take time to do,” he said.

The event attracted over 1,500 local and international marketing professionals, featuring prominent speakers who explored trends, innovation, and sustainability as pivotal forces in the future of marketing.