248 Filipinos coming home from war-torn Lebanon — DMW

Some 248 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are set to return to the country after being affected by the conflict in Lebanon, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said Friday.

In a Palace briefing, Cacdac noted that all Filipinos who have voluntarily requested repatriation are being properly assisted by the DMW and assured that they are being safely sheltered.

Cacdac said most of these Filipinos are ready for repatriation and are awaiting clearance from Lebanese immigration.

The government recorded a total of 290 overseas Filipinos who returned from Lebanon on October 26 via a Philippine government-chartered flight amid the ongoing conflict.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier directed his Cabinet Secretaries to implement a whole-of-government approach in repatriating all Filipinos affected by the Middle East conflict.

“The President gave instructions to continue to help and protect OFWs in Lebanon, and ensure reintegration through employment and the availability of alternative job markets for OFWs who are repatriated as a result of the ongoing Middle East crisis,” Cacdac said.

The expected arrival of these 248 Filipinos will bring the country’s repatriation count to a total of 903 OFWs and 47 dependents.