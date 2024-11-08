2 landmark maritime laws signed: More teeth to WPS entitlements seen

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday signed two landmark laws defining the country’s entitlements in its maritime zones and archipelagic sea lanes.

The Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act are seen to give more teeth to the country’s legal rights and territorial claims over the resource-rich West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“With these pieces of legislation, we align our domestic laws with international law, specifically the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS, improve our capacity for governance, and reinforce our maritime policies for economic development and for national security,” Marcos said after he signed the laws in Malacañang.

The Philippine Maritime Zones Act declares the country’s maritime zones under the standards set by UNCLOS.

It also seeks to designate the Philippine archipelagic sea lanes, which would create routes over the country’s waters and airspace.

Marcos said the new laws will strengthen the country’s resolve to affirm its sovereign rights in the WPS.

“Our people, especially our fisherfolk, should be able to pursue their livelihood free from uncertainty and harassment. We must be able to harness the mineral and energy resources in our seabed,” he said.

Marcos said asserting the country’s maritime zones “also projects to the international community” that the Philippines is committed “to nurturing, cultivating and protecting” its maritime domain.

The Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, meanwhile, establishes a system of archipelagic sea lanes and air routes through which foreign vessels and aircraft shall exercise the right of archipelagic sea lanes passage.

Under Article 53.5 of UNCLOS, the archipelagic sea lanes are a series of continuous axis lines that are not more than 25 nautical miles on either side from the entry points of passage routes to the exit points.

These are designated routes and passages in archipelagic waters where all ships and aircraft have the right to traverse in a continuous, expeditious, and unobstructed manner.

Marcos said the new laws would improve the country’s territorial defense, particularly its resolve to face the ongoing challenges in the WPS.

“It is expected that the clarity of the extent of the maritime zones and the determination of the archipelagic sea lanes will impact domestic laws and regulations at the national and local levels,” he said.

Marcos called on all government agencies and local governments concerned “to review the rules and regulations against these new laws with a view of undertaking the necessary steps for their effective implementation.”

He recalled being part of the 14th Congress when the Philippines Archipelagic Baselines Law was passed in 2009.

“This matter is close to my heart because these measures prove not only our commitment to ensuring the safety and prosperity of our maritime domain but also our firm faith in our identity as a maritime nation. It is a spirit that transcends administrations. It is an intrinsic and undeniable part of the national, the Filipino character,” Marcos said.

“It is my fervent hope that with the help of these two laws, we will continue to pursue and defend our maritime interests and navigate towards a brighter and stronger Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.