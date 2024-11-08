170 years of Timex

Watch-making pioneer Timex marked its 170th with a grand event, A Journey in Time, an ode to its rich heritage, its current success, and a promising future.

The iconic American brand showcased its long-standing history through key milestones that highlighted its journey from 1854 to 2024.

The brand, renowned for its durability and timeless design, shared its legacy of watchmaking expertise, underscoring the craftsmanship and precision that have driven its success for more than a century and a half.

A key highlight of the event was the recognition of Timex’s loyal customers, a testament to the brand’s enduring popularity.

The recently concluded “Oldest Timex Watch” contest brought a unique twist to the celebration, with the top 10 winners being honored at the event.

Their treasured timepieces, each a symbol of personal history and connection, were displayed alongside stories of their owners’ journeys with their beloved watches.

Innovation and design have always been at the heart of Timex’s evolution.

To commemorate its 170th anniversary, the brand unveiled a new lineup of iconic watches and collaborations that make up the Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

Timex is also making history once again by launching a special edition of its iconic $1 watch.

Reviving a legacy of accessible timekeeping, this release honors the heritage of simply great watchmaking since 1854, tracing back to their roots as the Waterbury Clock Company.

It commemorates Timex’s iconic Yankee pocket watch — their first timepiece sold at $1 and known as “the watch that made the dollar famous.”

Available for just $1 (P50), this limited-edition timepiece will be sold exclusively at Level 2 Main Mall at the SM Mall of Asia Metro Manila on 16 November.

Only 100 customers will have the chance to own this piece of history, in what promises to be a memorable event for both longtime fans and new collectors.

Interested customers may register in any Timex participating stores within Metro Manila until tomorrow (10 November).

On 12 November, a random raffle will be conducted to select the lucky 100 customers and it will be broadcast via Facebook live.

The winners will receive an e-mail notification which includes instruction and details of the event.

On 16 November, the event will start at 10 a.m. and all pre-selected customers must present the e-mail confirmation for verification at the entrance.