Yugyeom brings soulful energy to Manila

Yugyeom, a talented all-rounder under the Korean hip-hop and R&B label AOMG, took Manila by storm during the Philippine leg of his “Trusty” tour, delivering an electrifying performance that left fans wanting more.

Yugyeom, known for his charisma and deeply soulful R&B style, prepared a diverse setlist that revolved around his first full-length album, Trust Me, 88888888 that showcased his vocal range, dance prowess and distinct musical style.

The concert opened with the smooth and sultry “Running Through the Rain,” setting an intimate tone. The track “Lights” was another early highlight, filling the venue with a warm energy that united fans and made the atmosphere electric.

Songs like “All About U” and “Take You Down” featured his signature smooth R&B style, delivering groovy beats and polished vocals that left fans cheering.

“Franchise” and “I Want U Around” had everyone up and dancing, with Yugyeom showing off the charismatic stage presence that made him a fan favorite.

Known for his intricate dance skills, his performance of “I Want U Around” brought out the hip-hop influences that resonate in his music and dance style, blending effortlessly with his soulful singing.

He also performed “Love The Way” with DJ Wegun, an essential collaborator who has been accompanying him throughout the tour, adding layers to the music with his DJ skills and creating a dynamic live experience that went beyond the original tracks.

DJ Wegun, known for his work in Korea’s hip-hop and R&B scenes, played an essential role in elevating the Manila show.

Wegun’s live mixing added depth and freshness to each song, allowing Yugyeom to experiment with his music and bring new life to his tracks.

Wegun also hyped the crowd between songs, ensuring the energy stayed high and fans stayed engaged. Their chemistry on stage was palpable, blending Yugyeom’s smooth, controlled vocals with Wegun’s high-energy beats, creating an unforgettable concert experience.

Yugyeom last visited the country during the “K-MAGIC” concert in Pasay in October 2023, when he did a collaboration with SHINee member Taemin and Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon.

He also previously had his solo concert in Manila back in 2022 for “Yugyeom Live in Manila.”

His previous solo appearances and fan meets in the Philippines were met with an equally warm reception, but this “Trusty” tour stop added a new layer to his connection with the fans.

Closing with “(All Your Fault),” Yugyeom bid farewell to the crowd with heartfelt gratitude, promising to return soon.

He also did a encore stage with a performance of GOT7’s “Hard Carry,” that definitely brought back memories from the crowd, leaving them even more hyped up than before.