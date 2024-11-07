Why Piolo Pascual admires Coco Martin’s directorial prowess

There’s a limit at what ultimate leading man Piolo Pascual can do. While he can sing, act and produce quality movies. But, if there’s one thing that he admits he can’t do — it’s directing.
“I love producing. I enjoy the process of producing, but I have to be totally honest; I don’t see any skill in me as a director,” he said during the finale mediacon for Pamilya Sagrado, which is now on the final stretch of airing.
“That’s something I don’t think I have any interest in doing. Ang hirap eh (it’s soo hard). ‘Yung part, the whole process, eh. Kapag artista ka siguro grabe na ‘yung binibigay mong oras, paano pa kapag nag-direct ka at nag-produce ka (When you’re an actor, perhaps you give a lot of time, what more when you direct or produce),” he further explained.
Pascual offered that he simply does not want to wade into untested waters especially since “I didn’t study directing,” he said. “I don’t want to be all-knowing and trying to do something na hindi ko naman alam kung paano gawin (which I don’t know how to do).”
This is why he admires Coco Martin, who directed a few of his last scenes in the series.
The lead star and director of FPJ’s Batang Quiapo megged the action scenes involving Pascual who got a ringside view of Martin’s work style.
“Diretso siya. Nandu’n agad siya. Nagdidirek agad siya, nu’ng dumating ako hanggang matapos ‘yung show. Ibang klase, ibang klase ‘yung professionalism ni Coco (He is straight there. He’s right there. He was directing right away, when I arrived until the taping finished. He is something else, his professionalism is something else),” he noticed.
Easily, Pascual became an instant fan of Martin because he studied the script “before coming and before doing the scenes.”
No to politics
As Rafael Sagrado, Pascual’s character becomes a president in the action-drama series. When asked if he sees himself dipping his fingers in politics, he, with seeming finality, said he does not see himself in that horizon.
“I have friends that have been inviting me. Some groups have been inviting me. Pero sa kabisihan ko, I don’t think I’ll have time for it,” he said.
Further shutting down any glimpse of hope that he’ll pursue a political career, the actor said: “And it is also not my interest to enter politics.”
“I already have my field that I can practice.” Ever since, however, I was never interested in politics, and we just pray for them. Or on the horizon, for that matter. I love what I do. I must stick to acting because ito na talaga ‘yung trabaho ko (this is my work) ever since. I don’t think I have the heart to do politics,” he stressed.
Older and wiser
Growing older, Pascual has also gotten wiser in choosing a role to portray.
“It’s given me a different perspective on how to portray roles. I enjoy the process of being able to give life to a character and be somebody else. I played a role that I never thought I’d be able to play this early in my career,” he said.
On the personal, the actor is saving up for his family’s future by investing on real estate not only here but in the US as well.
“I’ve been doing real estate since I started more than 20 years ago and I haven’t stopped. I constantly grow and try to get projects that I would appreciate,” he said.
Pascual has properties in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
He’s got a busy year ahead as he’ poised to do a myriad projects in 2025, which includes a Valentine concert, an all-original album, three films and a concert tour in the US.