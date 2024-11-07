Why Piolo Pascual admires Coco Martin’s directorial prowess

There’s a limit at what ultimate leading man Piolo Pascual can do. While he can sing, act and produce quality movies. But, if there’s one thing that he admits he can’t do — it’s directing.

“I love producing. I enjoy the process of producing, but I have to be totally honest; I don’t see any skill in me as a director,” he said during the finale mediacon for Pamilya Sagrado, which is now on the final stretch of airing.

“That’s something I don’t think I have any interest in doing. Ang hirap eh (it’s soo hard). ‘Yung part, the whole process, eh. Kapag artista ka siguro grabe na ‘yung binibigay mong oras, paano pa kapag nag-direct ka at nag-produce ka (When you’re an actor, perhaps you give a lot of time, what more when you direct or produce),” he further explained.