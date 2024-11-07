Vivant water's new sustainable seawater desalination innovation

Vivant Water took center stage at the 30th Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA) International Conference & Exhibition held in Boracay. The event brought together prominent government officials, water utility experts, and environmental advocates to tackle urgent issues in water security and sustainable sanitation, with an emphasis on climate resilience.



A highlight of the conference was a plenary session led by Atty. Jess Anthony Garcia, CEO of Vivant Water. In his presentation titled “Integrating Seawater for a Resilient Water Future,” Garcia outlined a visionary approach for utilizing seawater as a sustainable and reliable resource. He emphasized the need to diversify water sources, noting that Vivant Water aims to meet the needs of at least 100,000 people in Metro Cebu by integrating desalination technology into the region’s water systems.



“At Vivant Water, we are working to ease pressure on groundwater aquifers and protect Cebu’s limited freshwater resources. Our goal is to create a climate-resilient future that secures water access for the region,” Garcia explained, stressing the importance of public-private collaboration in achieving long-term water security.



Vivant Water’s participation in the conference underscored its leadership in building resilient water management solutions for a changing world, benefiting both local and global communities in the years ahead.