Viral SUV incident probe transparent, says MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) clarified on Thursday that it did not withhold CCTV footage showing an SUV with a “7” protocol plate using the EDSA Busway last 3 November.

In a statement, the MMDA said that it promptly provided copies of the footage to the Department of Transportation-Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (DoTr-SAICT), the DoTr, the Land Transportation Office and Senator Raffy Tulfo’s office.

MMDA chairperson Atty. Don Artes explained that the agency took immediate action upon receiving the request for the footage and clarified a miscommunication with Tulfo, adding that the senator had requested a further review of the footage to determine the exact entry and exit points of the SUV.

“The MMDA did not withhold or try to hide something from the incident. In fact, we’ve granted the DoTr-SAICT’s request for the said CCTV footage on the same day and had also provided the same for the DoTr, Land Transportation Office, and the office of Senator Raffy Tulfo, through his staff Atty. Angel Marasigan the next day. All of the requests were provided in minutes’ time,” Artes said.

The MMDA stressed that it no longer has personnel deployed on the EDSA Busway, as the management of the busway was transferred to the DoTr-SAICT, LTFRB, and PCG. This decision was made to redeploy personnel to other areas affected by ongoing infrastructure projects.

Artes reiterated the MMDA’s commitment to improving traffic and transport management in Metro Manila and assured the public of its dedication to impartial public service.

“The MMDA has remained steadfast and dedicated to its mission of providing just public service and has always aspired to hold its position of impartiality in all of the issues that it has faced, true to its core values of being Marangal, Matapat and Disiplinado,” he said.