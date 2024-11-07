Two new milestones for Adriatic Gate Container Terminal

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT), the International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) operation at the Port of Rijeka in Croatia, recently achieved two significant milestones. These included a record-breaking monthly throughput and the highest-ever single vessel exchange.



AGCT surpassed its previous monthly throughput record, set in July 2024, by 11 percent, reflecting its growing capacity and importance as Croatia’s largest seaport. The terminal plays a crucial role as a regional supply chain hub for the Balkans and Central Europe.



“We’re proud of the teamwork and dedication of our staff to reach this new milestone. We’re optimistic about more to come, especially after completing the 100-meter deepening project that limited us to single-berth operations,” said Emmanuel Papagiannakis, AGCT CEO. “With the completion of the project in October, we’re now back to two-berth operations, which will further enhance our service levels.”



In addition, AGCT set a new record for single vessel exchange with 7,120 TEUs, handling the Maersk Huacho. This vessel operates within the 2M Alliance, a joint service by Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Company connecting China and far-east ports to the Adriatic region. AGCT also reached a record of 3,193 TEUs for the Ocean Alliance, comprising CMA CGM, COSCO, Evergreen, and OOCL.



Rail throughput continued to recover following earlier disruptions, with rail share now surpassing 41 percent of total throughput.