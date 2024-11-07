The Red Charity Gala reaches new heights

The much-anticipated annual Red Charity Gala returned this year-better than ever as it reached a new milestone! With a total of P5.25 million raised for its beneficiaries, namely, Hope for Lupus Foundation, Philippine Red Cross and Assumption High School Batch 1981 Foundation, it goes to show that we’re never short on bayanihan.
It took a village of partners to help achieve this at the live auction! It was a truly diverse roster of must-haves, from exquisite art pieces and jewelry, luxury getaways and trips here and abroad, to extensive health packages and home and living items. It was definitely exciting! No wonder we reached a new milestone for our beneficiaries!
Aside from supporting kababayans in need, the Red Charity Gala has also been a platform that celebrates Filipino design. This year, renowned Lulu Tan-Gan’s “farm-to-fashion” philosophy was on full display and the highlight of the night, celebrating the stylish blend of heritage and innovation using the piña fabric. I never could have imagined it used so many ways, from boleros, caftans, jackets, to coats, dresses and more! Who knew piña could be so chic and versatile?
From the cocktail hour and auction to the after-party, it was without a doubt another eventful evening at Shangri-La The Fort. Always worth the wait since 2009, thanks to its lovely founders Tessa Prieto and Kaye Tinga. Thank you both again for having me, and congratulations on another successful event. See you next year! Cheers!