SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOCIAL SET

The Red Charity Gala reaches new heights

Agile Zamora
Published on

The much-anticipated annual Red Charity Gala returned this year-better than ever as it reached a new milestone! With a total of P5.25 million raised for its beneficiaries, namely, Hope for Lupus Foundation, Philippine Red Cross and Assumption High School Batch 1981 Foundation, it goes to show that we’re never short on bayanihan.

Roberto “Bobby” Alvarez, the Columnist, Olympic Champion, Carlo Yulo and Dr. Aivee Teo.
Roberto “Bobby” Alvarez, the Columnist, Olympic Champion, Carlo Yulo and Dr. Aivee Teo.Photographs by Agile Zamora for the Daily Tribune
Tessa Prieto, designer Lulu Tan-Gan, Kaye Tinga and Ben Chan.
Tessa Prieto, designer Lulu Tan-Gan, Kaye Tinga and Ben Chan.
Ara Mina
Ara Mina
Alice Samson and Lilian Quebec.
Alice Samson and Lilian Quebec.
Angkas chief executive officer George Hizon.
Angkas chief executive officer George Hizon.
Artist Patrick Coard and wife Kifu.
Artist Patrick Coard and wife Kifu.
Camille Villar and hubby Erwin Genuino.
Camille Villar and hubby Erwin Genuino.

It took a village of partners to help achieve this at the live auction! It was a truly diverse roster of must-haves, from exquisite art pieces and jewelry, luxury getaways and trips here and abroad, to extensive health packages and home and living items. It was definitely exciting! No wonder we reached a new milestone for our beneficiaries!

Puey Quinones
Puey Quinones
Rajo Laurel
Rajo Laurel
Irene Nubla
Irene Nubla
Jennifer Que Viloria and Ching Cruz.
Jennifer Que Viloria and Ching Cruz.
Judith Tan and designer Albert Andrada.
Judith Tan and designer Albert Andrada.
Julia Barretto
Julia Barretto
Luis Marcos Araneta and wife Alexandra Rocha Araneta
Luis Marcos Araneta and wife Alexandra Rocha Araneta

Aside from supporting kababayans in need, the Red Charity Gala has also been a platform that celebrates Filipino design. This year, renowned Lulu Tan-Gan’s “farm-to-fashion” philosophy was on full display and the highlight of the night, celebrating the stylish blend of heritage and innovation using the piña fabric. I never could have imagined it used so many ways, from boleros, caftans, jackets, to coats, dresses and more! Who knew piña could be so chic and versatile?

Mache Torres-Ackerman and Stanley Ng.
Mache Torres-Ackerman and Stanley Ng.
Margie Moran
Margie Moran
Nene Leonor and Georgette Wilson.
Nene Leonor and Georgette Wilson.
Nikki Tang, Mia Borromeo and Kelly Fernandez.
Nikki Tang, Mia Borromeo and Kelly Fernandez.
Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres
Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres
Senator Mark Villar and Emmeline Villar.
Senator Mark Villar and Emmeline Villar.
Senator Win Gatchalian and Bianca Manalo.
Senator Win Gatchalian and Bianca Manalo.

From the cocktail hour and auction to the after-party, it was without a doubt another eventful evening at Shangri-La The Fort. Always worth the wait since 2009, thanks to its lovely founders Tessa Prieto and Kaye Tinga. Thank you both again for having me, and congratulations on another successful event. See you next year! Cheers!

Philippine Red Cross
Red Charity Gala
Hope for Lupus Foundation
Assumption High School Batch 1981 Foundation

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph