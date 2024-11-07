The Red Charity Gala reaches new heights

Aside from supporting kababayans in need, the Red Charity Gala has also been a platform that celebrates Filipino design. This year, renowned Lulu Tan-Gan’s “farm-to-fashion” philosophy was on full display and the highlight of the night, celebrating the stylish blend of heritage and innovation using the piña fabric. I never could have imagined it used so many ways, from boleros, caftans, jackets, to coats, dresses and more! Who knew piña could be so chic and versatile?