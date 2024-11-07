Speed limit ordinance denied

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — El Salvador City Mayor Edgar Lignes announced on Thursday that implementation of the 60 per kilometer speed limit along the national highway is “fake news.”

He said the traffic code of the city is in accordance with the 80 km along the national highway as provided by the law creating the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

“It’s fake news,” the mayor said in a statement.

The implementation of the new traffic code was announced by City Councilor Jean Grace Carin who said that the city council has approved an amendment to the city traffic code reducing the speed limit to 60 kilometer per hour following series of road accident particularly among motorcycle riders traversing the national highway and from and to the Laguindingan airport, the regional gateway to Northern Mindanao.

She said she was among those victims of the traffic accidents along the national highway.

In a newly amended traffic code, the sets the speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour along the national highway and 20 kilometers near schools’ zones in the city.

The penalty was also set not to exceed P5,000 to traffic violators caught over speeding in the city.

Clarin said the amendment of the city traffic code was approved last 21 October.