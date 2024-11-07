Singson, Go know series still far from over

TNT Tropang Giga has a golden chance to lift the trophy when they battle Barangay Ginebra in Game 6 of their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup best-of-seven finals series on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But a pair of political heavyweights believe that the series is still far from over.

Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson told DAILY TRIBUNE that the series could go the distance given the grit and determination the Kings have shown in their previous finals appearances.

Singson, who is seeking a slot in the senate, is among the 12,727 fans who trooped to the Big Dome to witness the Tropang Giga rip the Kings by 27 points, 99-72, in Game 5.

He, however, believes that the Kings will not simply roll over and die as they are determined to extend the series to a deciding Game 7 on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

“I think there will be a Game 7,” Singson said.

Rising from adversity has been the mantra of Ginebra since its glory days in the late 1980s.

In fact, they have been in a situation like this before in which they displayed their never-say-die attitude en route to clinching the title.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go agrees with Singson, saying that having a rubber match will definitely bring joy to basketball-loving Filipinos.

“I hope the series ties up so that there will be a Game 7. I want the Filipinos to be happy,” said Go, the chairman of the Senate Sports Committee.

“As your chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, I like both teams. This series has been great to watch and I want to congratulate the PBA for this.”

“I wish both teams good luck.”